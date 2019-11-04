Emily Atack On Her Suicide Attempt At 15 After Getting Dumped By Her Boyfriend

Actress Emily Atack, 29, has revealed that she tried to take her life when she was just 15 and also spoke about how she suffered and struggled to come out of that phase in her life.

In an interview to the Sunday People, the Almost Married star opened up about her suicide attempt after splitting from an ex-boyfriend who called her a “psycho”, reports dailymail.co.uk.

She said: “I would do drastic things in order to make him get back with me. I drank a bottle of vodka and cut my wrists – a cry for help, a cry for attention. I was spiralling. I was too young to cope with my breaking heart and cloudy drunk head.”

Emily added that she was saved by medics but had to hide her bandages from her family, especially her mother Kate Robbins, 57, who was horrified.

She also shared that after her teenage heartbreak she started bunking off school due to bullying, hanging out with older students and having house parties in her parents’ home when they were away.

