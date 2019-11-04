Gauri Khan ‘Squeezes Memories’ With Shah Rukh Khan & Kids In This Delightful Picture

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan turned 54 on Saturday and the country celebrated the Euphoria that the megastar is. While he has been all over the internet amidst the birthday celebration and his next film speculations, Wife Gauri Khan as a return gift to fans has shared a throwback family picture and it is adorable.

Walking down the memory lanes Gauri shared a picture that includes Shah Rukh, kids Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan with her. She captioned the pictures and wrote, “Squeezing memories into one frame… (sic).”

The picture seems to have been taken during a vacation at a super cold destination as the family can be seen wearing thick jackets to warm themselves.

The couple recently celebrated 25 years of marriage and on their anniversary, Shah Rukh had a loving note for his wife as he wrote on Instagram, “Feels like forever, seems like yesterday….Nearly three Decades and Dearly three kids old. Beyond all fairy tales I tell, I believe this one, I have got as beautiful as beautiful can be! (sic).”

Recently while talking to IANS about Shah Rukh, Gauri said,” I think because of who he (Shah Rukh) is, there are a lot of positives. I only take the positives and I don’t take the negatives. Even if there are some negatives, I have to brush it aside and the reason is very simple… because he helped me while launching Gauri Khan Designs, so, he is very important to me. Jokes apart, he has done a lot for our family. He is a great father and husband. I have to say that there are only positives being his wife and I would not like to share anything negative.”

On the work front, Shah Rukh’s next film has become a mystery that everyone is seeking an answer for. Grapevine has that the actor will be seen in an action drama to be directed by South director Atlee but there is official announcement yet.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!