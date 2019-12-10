Dwayne Johnson: “I Am An Unemployed Man & It’s Honestly Been Great”

Actor Dwayne Johnson is unemployed for the first time after a long time and says he has decided to spend the time off with his family. When the Wall Street Journal did a profile on Johnson earlier this year, the actor was without a job.

“I’m unemployed, man!” Johnson said, adding: “It’s honestly been the best. It’s so nice to have this downtime with the family, just taking a breather.”

At that time, Johnson had just finished filming Disney’s Jungle Cruise, and he has Netflix’s Red Notice or DC’s Black Adam slated for next year, reports comicbook.com.

At the moment, he is looking forward to the release of the second part of the revamped Jumanji franchise, which is titled “Jumanji: The Next Level“, to which he is attached as a producer as well.

The movie features Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Jack Black, and Nick Jonas in pivotal roles. The new additions to the cast include Awkwafina, Danny DeVito and Danny Glover. Sony Pictures Entertainment India will release Jumanji: The Next Level on December 13, 2019, in Hindi, English, Tamil, and Telugu.

On the small screen, he is seen in Ballers, aired in India on Star World.

