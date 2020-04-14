Did Blake Shelton & Miranda Lambert Separate Because Of ‘Trust Issues’ Leading The Former’s Closeness To Gwen Stefani?

Blake Shelton is currently dating American singer-songwriter, Gwen Stefani. The two are going strong in their relationship. But before the lovebirds found each other, both of them were involved in painfully failed relationships.

Stefani was married to rock band Bush’s lead singer and guitarist Gavin Rossdale until she filed for divorce after 13 years of marriage in 2015 citing “irreconcilable differences”. Simultaneously, in July 2015, Shelton announced his divorce from his wife of that time Miranda Lambert. At that time he had asked for privacy.

In November 2015, Stefani and Shelton’s friendship turned romantic. It was a chapter in their lives that neither of them had seen coming. “It was a really super unexpected gift to find a friend, somebody who happened to be going through the exact same thing as me, literally mirroring my experience,” Stefani had said earlier that year, adding that their love literally saved her.

The couple confirmed her relationship after Stefani took to her Instagram to share images of them during the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. The common ground between the couple was their love for music. they co-wrote ‘Go Ahead and Break My Heart’ — a song that helped them both get over their trust issues. “We were getting over it, but we wrote this song about it, and it’s perfect,” Shelton had said. What these insecurities and trust issues entailed is unknown but it is safe to assume that at some point, they were wronged by their previous partners.

Well, Blake and Gwen are currently making the most of their quarantine period in Shelton’s ranch in Oklahoma, writing music together and spending quality time with their families.

