Satish Kaushik’s SHOCKING Revelation About Tere Naam: “Salman Khan Told Me We’re Sending A Wrong Message”

Veteran actor and filmmaker Satish Kaushik has a body of work that is envious for several others. But one of his most memorable works remains the Salman Khan starrer Tere Naam. While the film was a hit, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that had that film been made in today’s age of feminism, it would have received a similar fate that of Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh.

What’s more is that, the filmmaker has revealed that Salman Khan himself too agreed to the thought. Yes, you read that! Satish Kaushik has himself confessed that while Salman had predicted the success of Tere Naam, he was also very clear that they were sending out the wrong message to the youth of the country at that time.

Furthermore, Satish Kaushik was asked if he felt that there were similarities between Tere Naam and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Kabir Singh; he did not shy away from saying yes. Speaking to Bollywoodlife, the Mr. India actor said, “Yes, there are quite a few similarities between Tere Naam and Kabir Singh, especially the way, the hero pursues the girl and some other aspects. In fact, you wouldn’t believe that while shooting the movie, Salman had told me that it would work with the audience, but we’re sending a wrong message to the youth. This isn’t the kind of character we should show to the youth as they could get wrongly influenced by it. Salman has always been very conscious that way in what he shows to his fans on screen. As a viewer and filmmaker though, I believe that all kinds of characters, positive, negative and those with grey shades should be shows in cinema, but it’s necessary to not show negative or grey characters winning in the end, like in Tere Naam.”

Well, that was quite a confession owing to the fact that Kabir Singh featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani received a lot of flak for its misogynistic views and portrayal of women in the film. Directed by Satish Kaushik, the 2003 Tere Naam featured Salman Khan, Bhumika Chawla and Ravi Kishan among others in pivotal roles.

