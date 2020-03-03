Demi Lovato To Release New Song Titled ‘I Love Me’ After A Gap Of 3 Years

Singer Demi Lovato, who hasn’t released an album since 2017’s “Tell Me You Love Me”, has announced that her new song is on the way.

“Couldn’t keep it a secret any longer!!! My new single #ILoveMe is out on Friday,” the singer captioned a photo on Instagram, reports eonline.com.

In January, a source had said the 27-year-old “has been working very hard on new music since last year”.

The source added: “She has spent several months of 2019 in the studio and is still finalising her album to this day. She has put so much effort into it, and it is going to be the most vulnerable album she has put out. Demi hopes to have the album by Summer, Fall at the latest.”

The source also shared that “she had a very trying year and has a lot she wants to share with her fans through music”.

“Demi will be expressing her struggles through sobriety, rehab and will address the overdose in her own creative way,” the insider added.

“Writing the music has been very therapeutic for Demi and has helped her a lot in her sobriety. She is excited to share her story with her fans and wants to be able to go on tour and reconnect.”

