Hrithik Roshan Steals Our Hearts Yet Again & This Time With A Handsome Selfie!

Its 2020 and the times are changing with regard to the importance of social media. From having the most captivating feeds to having the most loyal fandoms, the superstar of the millennium Hrithik Roshan enjoys a huge following on Instagram.

Hrithik’s social media game is on point and we are thirsty to scroll through for endless glam shots and hit that like button. Recently, the actor posted two photos that have taken the internet by storm. Fans are going crazy over these photos. The first photo he shared was a mirror selfie where the caption read, “Black n white n grey. #signofthetimes #stayreal #tao #cantwaittogrowup #happytakeswork #sundayselfie”.

Ever since he posted the photo, fellow industry peers and fans went drooling over his hotness. Karan Johar commented, “Hottest “, fashion stylist Anaita shroff commented “Oh Hello hottie” and likewise fans have commented like “He looks young”, “He is like wine, the older the better”, “Damn Sexy” and so on.

While keeping it real in his first photo, the second photo is quite different where Hrithik takes inspiration from fashion icon Ranveer Singh and has wrapped a towel under a red T-shirt. Hrithik’s charm and macho physique make him look handsome like always. The caption read as, “Pic courtesy : @iam_sentinel. Fashion inspiration courtesy : I guess @ranveersingh.”

With a power pack performance in Super 30 and War, Hrithik owned 2019. War became the highest-grossing movie of 2019 and his remarkable performance in Super 30 led him to win Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival awards for “Best Actor”. While we wait for Hrithik to announce more projects, we are happy to binge see the posts he uploads and the legion of fans that he has globally.

