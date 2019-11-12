Chris Evans On Martin Scorsese’s Marvel Row: “Who’re You To Say That?”

The whole Marvel vs Martin Scorsese debate doesn’t seem to be ending anytime soon. A few weeks ago, the veteran film said that he doesn’t consider Marvel films as cinema and compared them with ‘theme park. Now, actor Chris Evans who has played Captain America’s role in Marvel films have reacted to Scorsese’s comments.

In Variety’s Actors on Actors, Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson (who plays Black Widow) shared their opinions on the criticism. Chris said, “I think original content inspires creative content. I think new stuff is what keeps the creative wheel rolling. I just believe there’s room at the table for all of it. It’s like saying a certain type of music isn’t music. Who are you to say that?”

Scarlett Johansson shared, “It’s interesting because a couple of people in the past couple of days have mentioned to me that a couple of extremely esteemed directors have been really vocal about how the whole Marvel universe and big blockbusters are really, like, “despicable” and “the death of cinema.”

She added, “At first I thought that seems kind of old-fashioned, and somebody had to explain to me because it seemed so disappointing and sad in a way. They said, “I think what these people are saying is that at the actual theatre, there’s not a lot of room for different kinds of movies, or smaller movies, because the theatre is taken up by huge blockbusters.”

Just like Martin Scorsese, even director Francis Ford Coppola criticised the superhero films. Coppola called the films ‘despicable’.

Earlier, actors like Robert Downey Jr, Samuel L Jackson and director James Gunn also reacted to both the filmmakers’ comments.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!