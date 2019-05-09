Chris Evans’ Infinite To Arrive In 2020; Eddie Murphy’s Coming To America 2 Gets Rescheduled!

Actor Chris Evans past-lives drama Infinite is set to release on August 7, 2020. Paramount has also moved Eddie Murphy’s Coming to America sequel off that date and to December 18, 2020. That holiday date had been occupied by James Cameron’s Avatar 2, but Disney announced on Tuesday that the sequel was moving back a year, reports variety.com.

Antoine Fuqua is directing Infinite. John Lee Hancock and Ian Shorr are adapting D. Eric Maikranz’s novel “The Reincarnationist Papers”, which is centred on the Cognomina, a secret society of people who possess total recall of their past lives.

A troubled young man haunted by memories of two past lives stumbles upon the centuries-old secret society.

Earlier this year, Paramount had set August 7, 2020, for its untitled sequel to the 1988 Murphy comedy Coming to America. The studio hired Hustle & Flow helmer Craig Brewer to direct the project.

The original movie was directed by John Landis, with Murphy playing a charming African prince who travelled to New York City to escape an arranged marriage. Arsenio Hall, James Earl Jones, Shari Headley and John Amos co-starred in “Coming to America”.

