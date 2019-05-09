Swara Bhasker’s ‘Aayega Toh Modi Hi’ Video Goes Viral; Actress Hits Back!

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker, who is known for voicing her opinions openly on social media, was recently asked by an alleged fan for a selfie at the airport. But instead of taking a selfie picture, that fan took a selfie video.

He then took to his Twitter account and titled the video as, ‘epic beizzati’. In the video shared by the guy, we can see him passing comment, “ma’am, aayega toh Modi hi.” Check out the post here:

Soon after this video came out, trollers had a day out as they started trolling her left, right and center. But Swara being Swara, she was quick to give a befitting reply to the troller. She took to her Twitter account and wrote, “A guy asks for a selfie @ airport; I oblige ‘coz I don’t discriminate people who want selfies based on their politics. He sneakily shoots a video. Tacky & underhand tactics r trademarks of bhakts. I’m unsurprised. But always glad 2 make bhakts feel like their lives are worthwhile.”

A guy asks for a selfie @ airport; I oblige ‘coz I don’t discriminate people who want selfies based on their politics. He sneakily shoots a video. Tacky & underhand tactics r trademarks of bhakts. I’m unsurprised. But always glad 2 make bhakts feel like their lives are worthwhile https://t.co/bKyFEOKZQh — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) May 8, 2019

sneakily shoots video? I can see clearly you're in full attention and smiling! Dumb. nd I've nothing to comment about underhand coz you're expert in that. Instead of making bhakts life worthwhile make ur movies worth for money so that u'll not have to do gulami of RaGa long life. https://t.co/iM7PD59RWh — Mikku🐼 (@effucktivehumor) May 8, 2019

Swara’s has been actively campaigning against BJP candidate Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur who is an accused in Malegoan blasts case. “What Pragya Thakur represents in the election is harmful. She is a mix of politics and crime,” Swara had told IANS.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!