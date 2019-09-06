Camila Cabello On Relationship With Shawn Mendes: “We Are Going To Fall For Each Other Like Nobody Is Watching”

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have become a hot thing since the release of their song Señorita. The song came out a few weeks ago and everyone has been raving about their hot and sexy chemistry in it. Their proximity at different events and parties sparked the rumours of dating.

If that wasn’t enough, on Shawn Mendes’ 21st birthday party, the couple was all over each other and the photos only led to more speculation. However, neither of them confirmed being together. Recently, in an interview with Elle Magazine, Camila Cabello was asked about her equation with Shawn Mendes.

The Havana singer said let people speculate whatever they want to. Camila added, “We are going to live our own lives, enjoy it, and fall for each other like nobody is watching. That is how I want to live. I never want to open the door for people to feel like they are involved. Like I said, I want it to be mine and [his]. That’s why I’m so tight-lipped about it: because I want to protect it.”

Camila further said that she loves working with Shawn as they feel connected and have a good time together. She also revealed how she wasn’t keen on doing Señorita when Shawn had approached her. But a few months after hearing the track, she couldn’t get it out of her head. However, at that time he wasn’t interested anymore. Somehow they sorted it out and finally sung and shot it together.

She said, “Then we finally went into the studio and reworked it so we both felt good about it, without any pressure. I love working with him so much.”

Meanwhile, Camila Cabello recently released her singles Shameless and Liar which are winning people’s hearts yet again!

