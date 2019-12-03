Brad Pitt: “We Are Living In A Place Where We Are Quick To Treat People Disposable.”

It has been 3 years to Hollywood’s power couple Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s divorce and it is now that Brad Pitt has finally opened up about what went wrong and his alcohol addiction that was the apparent reason for Angelina seeking a divorce from him.

Speaking to his Legends of the Fall co-star Anthony Hopkins for a chat in Interview magazine, Brad said, “I just saw (alcohol) as a disservice to myself, as an escape. So you’re embracing all your mistakes. You’re saying, ‘Let’s be our foibles, our embarrassment. There’s beauty in that.’ I’m seeing that these days. I think we’re living in a time where we’re extremely judgmental and quick to treat people as disposable. We’ve always placed great importance on the mistake. But the next move, what you do after the mistake, is what really defines a person. We’re all going to make mistakes. But what is that next step? We don’t, as a culture, seem to stick around to see what that person’s next step is. And that’s the part I find so much more invigorating and interesting.”

Meanwhile, Brad came out clean after being checked for child abuse after Angelia filed for divorce with him after accusing him of getting into a brawl with their son Maddox on a plane after being drunk. Speaking about the same, the Mr. & Mrs. Smith actor said he does have anger issues. “But I lose it at times. I get sucked into something, and I can lose it. I take my hands off the wheel. I’m human.”

