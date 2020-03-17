Billie Eilish On Coronavirus Pandemic: “It’s Really A Big Deal Right Now & Not A Joke”

Singer Billie Eilish has scrapped all remaining dates of her current tour while urging fans not to be “stupid” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 18-year-old singer took to Twitter to follow up her decision to postpone some shows last week, sharing that all her remaining “Where Do We Go?” North American tour dates would be rescheduled, reports aceshowbiz.com.

She made a more personal announcement on her Instagram Story timeline, telling followers to pay attention to guidelines from officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Don’t panic, but don’t be stupid. It (coronavirus) is a really big deal right now and it is not a joke. I know because a lot of us haven’t seen it with our eyes – what it’s been doing and who it’s been affecting – it’s hard to understand that it’s real. But it really is real, and I’ve seen a lot of young people out in the world, all over the place, going to the club or going to the beach, just going out and hanging out. It’s really irresponsible,” she said.

Eilish went on to note that the trend for “social distancing” is “everyone’s responsibility” because people should consider the older, weaker people around them.

She also suggested fans stay inside as much possible and resist the temptation to buy up basic goods and toiletries in bulk: “Don’t panic, there’s enough supplies for people – don’t hoard things.”

