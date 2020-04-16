Avengers: Endgame Actor Robert Downey Jr AKA Iron Man’s UNKNOWN Drug Addiction History!

Avengers: Endgame may have witnessed Robert Downey Jr’s exit from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) but it did make us fall in love with Tony Stark/ Iron Man even more. Forget the superhero version, the actor has a massive fan following for his charisma in real life too. Well, it didn’t start that way but something really tough. Below is all his drug history we know.

It was back in during the early days in his career when Robert Downey Jr was badly addicted to drugs. If reports are to be believed, the obsession was such that the substance abuse disorder led him to allow his 6-year-old son to try marijuana. These actions eventually even landed the actor into prison.

One such instance was when our Iron Man was so intoxicated that he ended up in his neighbour’s house and passed out on their bed. The actor was even asked to appear for several drug tests, but when he failed to appear for the same, Downey was reportedly sentenced to 3 years in imprisonment in 1999. However, a safe route came in when he was instead sent to a rehab centre in California.

As reported in a 2003 interview with the New York Times, the actor was multiple times arrested for drug offenses as well as cycled in and out of jail. It all ended post wife Susan Downey gave him the final ultimatum that year to get choose either the family or his addiction, and that was when things changed for good.

Robert Downey Jr during his initial days despite the drug abuse had earned fame with projects like Chaplin, Zodiac and Kiss, Bang Bang amongst others. However, things changed when he was finalised as Iron Man in the first Marvel film by Jon Favreau. And rest is something that every fan has been following!

