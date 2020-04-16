Ekta Kaul & Sumeet Vyas Make Their Debut On TikTok; Check Out Their FIRST Video

TV actor Ekta Kaul and hubby Sumeet Vyas are counted amongst one of the most adorable couples of telly town. The duo is all set to become parents for the first time and are extremely excited to embrace parenthood. While Ekta can be seen flaunting her baby bump proudly on social media, Sumeet is spending time with his wife as much as he can.

During this lockdown, a lot of celebs are joining TikTok to keep their fans entertained and connect with them well. Ekta and Sumeet are the latest couple to join the video-sharing app. Ekta recently took to Instagram to share a super cute video of their first TikTok video, wherein the two can be seen answering the questions of who’s most likely to and the video is totally unmissable.

Take a look:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Ekta and Sumeet tied the knot back in September 2018 and will be welcoming their first child next month.

Earlier, in a conversation with Times Of India, Ekta shared, “We aren’t letting anyone visit us and I am not stepping out of the house at all. So, the household work is a big task for both of us. Had it not been for the coronavirus outbreak, it would have been easier to get help. But, Sumeet looks after me very well, and in a way, it’s good that he is at home during the last month of my pregnancy, or else he would have been busy working. Whenever I go to my doctor for check-ups, the policemen are very kind and allow us to go without asking any questions when they see us in the car. Hopefully, things will be fine soon.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!