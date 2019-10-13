After Split With Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus Has Found ‘Happiness’ In Cody Simpson

A few weeks ago, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth announced their split. Now, the singer has found new love in Cody Simpson. Sn Saturday, the couple stepped out for a breakfast date together and looked happy.

While Miley hasn’t said anything about the relationship yet, Cody opened up about dating the Wrecking Ball singer. At the Tiffany & Co. Men’s Launch event in Los Angeles, he talked about his relationship with Miley Cryus to the reporters.

As reported by People, Cody Simpson said, “I’m very happy. We are very, very happy. She’s creative. She’s very passionate about what she does, and I’m very similar in that sense. That’s why we get along so well.”

He added, “We just have a ball, yeah, and that’s the most important part of a relationship, you know? The reason why it hasn’t been a really crazy sudden thing is just because we’ve been friends for so long. We found each other again in a space where we’re both not partying, working real hard, and it just keeps things healthy and it’s good.”

About his previous relationships, Cody shared, “Any girlfriends I’ve had in the past has always been immediate romance and so it’s a different experience having been friends with somebody before and it developing naturally into something more.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!