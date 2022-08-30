Indian-American film ‘Four Samosas’ has been acquired by IFC Films after it premiered at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival.

The movie is a romantic comedy set in the Little India neighbourhood of Los Angeles. IFC will release it in theatres and on-demand on December 2, 2022, reports variety.com.

Ravi Kapoor directs Four Samosas and Venk Potula (“Veep”) leads an ensemble cast that includes Sonal Shah, Sharmita Bhattacharya, Nirvan Patnaik, Karan Soni, Summer Bishil, and Meera Simhan.

Four Samosas centers on wanna-be South Asian American rapper, Vinny (Potula), who along with three friends – all of them first-time thieves – plans to rob a grocery store owned by his ex-girlfriend’s father, in order to steal her wedding diamonds and disrupt her pending engagement.

“Ravi has made a hilarious film that is part comedy and part heist movie with a spirit and style reminiscent of Wes Anderson,” Arianna Bocco, president of IFC Films said.

“It features an incredible ensemble cast who are totally game for Kapoor’s wild ride. We’re so thrilled to have Ravi and his team as part of the IFC Family, and we can’t wait for audiences to experience this endearing and original film.”

‘Four Samosas’ was a hit with critics when it debuted at Tribeca.

“Four Samosas” is produced by Kapoor alongside Potula for Khrisp Entertainment, Rajiv Maikhuri and Craig Stovel for Creative Rebel Productions. It is executive produced by Utkarsh Ambudkar, Karan Soni, Sanjay M. Sharma and Milan Chakraborty of Marginal MediaWorks, and Kathrin Hamilton and Matthew Young.

“After a fantastic coming out party at Tribeca, we’re thrilled that IFC Films will keep the good vibes going,” Kapoor said.

“They recognize how our film (Four Samosas) about finding your crew can resonate with audiences of all ilks!”

