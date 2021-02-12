A dream is not the thing you see in sleep but is that thing that doesn’t let you sleep. Rightly said by former late President of India, Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam. And guess what, Femina Miss India 2020 Runner-Up Manya Singh has rightly proved it by never giving up on her dreams. A daughter of a rickshaw driver from Uttar Pradesh has written history with the same!

The beauty pageant took place on February 9, 2020, and Manya has won the title of runner-up overcoming all the hurdles in life.

Manya Singh’s road to success wasn’t easy. During the day the beauty would study and earn by washing dishes and would work in a call centre at night to make a living. The motto behind her entering the beauty pageant was to prove to the world that nothing is impossible if you have the dedication and perseverance.

Femina Miss India shared Manya’s story on their official Instagram handle with an emotional caption that read:

“’I’ve spent numerous nights without food and sleep. I’ve spent many afternoons walking for miles on end. My blood, sweat, and tears have amalgamated into courage to pursue my dreams. Being a rickshaw driver’s daughter, I never had the opportunity to attend school as I had to start working in my teens. All the clothes I had were hand-me-downs. I yearned for books, but luck wasn’t in my favour. Eventually, my parents mortgaged whatever little jewellery my mother had to ensure that I paid my exam fees in order to earn a degree. My mother has suffered a lot to provide for me. At 14, I ran away from home. I somehow managed to complete my studies in the day, became a dishwasher in the evening and worked at a call centre at night. I’ve walked hours to reach places so I could save the rickshaw fare. I am here today at the VLCC Femina Miss India 2020 stage to uplift my father, my mother, and my young brother and to show the world that all is possible if you are committed to yourself and your dreams.”

Congratulations, Manya Singh! We are all so very proud of you. Next time if someone tries to tell you what can and cannot do, listen to your heart and pursue your dreams!

