Donald Trump Has A Rather AMUSING Take To His Visit To India & It Has Everything To Do With Baahubali; See Video

United States President Donald Trump is all set to visit India today. This will be Trump’s official trip to India and he will be here for 2 days. The netizens have been going crazy over his visit to India and have made sure to use this opportunity to make memes, jokes and share funny videos.

From the past few hours, a video is going viral on the internet in which Donald Trump’s face is morphed on Prabhas aka Baahubali’s face. The video is the war sequence from this 2015 blockbuster in which Donald Trump as Baahubali is seen fighting the enemies as he visits India. India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s face is morphed on Katappa in this video.

The person who shared this video captioned the post, “To celebrate Trump’s visit to India I wanted to make a video to show how in my warped mind it will go……

USA and India united!”.

Donald Trump shared this video and also his excitement to visit our country. The US President tweeted, “Look so forward to being with my great friends in INDIA!”

Check out the video below:

To celebrate Trump's visit to India I wanted to make a video to show how in my warped mind it will go…… USA and India united! pic.twitter.com/uuPWNRZjk4 — Sol 🎬 (@Solmemes1) February 22, 2020

Look so forward to being with my great friends in INDIA! https://t.co/1jdk3AW6fG — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2020

Trump also shared a video of White House as he was leaving for India with his wife Melania Trump. He wrote, “Departing for India with Melania!”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!