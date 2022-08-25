Nature has its own way of creating havoc when you least expect it. Balochistan at the moment is having a severe flood crisis and people from across the world are trying to help the residents of the province. Amid the same, Coke Studio’s ‘Kana Yaari’ fame Wahab Ali Bugti is left homeless like so many other people in the Pakistani province and his pictures are going viral on social media. Here’s how you can help the singer.

Advertisement Wahab Bhugti who got famous after singing “Kana yari” at coke studio has been living in dire conditions due to the floods in Balochistan. His mud house was destroyed and his family has been living without a home. pic.twitter.com/u7LoQHmVrT — Nishat (@Nishat64) August 21, 2022

As soon as his pictures went viral on social media, fans across the world started pouring in love and help for the singer. In one of the pictures, Wahab can be seen holding his daughter behind a scary backdrop and in another picture, you can see his mud house destroyed and his family living under a ‘charpai’. Muniba Mazari, who happens to be a Pakistani activist took to her Twitter and shared pictures of Bugti asking for help.

Muniba on Twitter shared Wahab Ali Bugti’s picture with a caption that read, “So heartbreaking! This is brother Wahab Bugti & this is what he’s going through right now. Allah Rehm! #Balochistanflood @cokestudio”

So heartbreaking! 💔

This is brother Wahab Bugti & this is what he’s going through right now. Allah Rehm! 🤲🏻#Balochistanflood @cokestudio pic.twitter.com/XDx0kXHHpM — Muniba Mazari (@muniba_mazari) August 21, 2022

In a following tweet, Muniba Mazari also mentioned the details for helping the Coke Studio singer with a caption that read, “If you want to help Brother Wahab Bugti here’s his number for Jazz Cash 0300 2118309. Let’s help in whatever ways we can. May Allah make things easier for us all!”

Here’s how you can help the singer and his family:

If you want to help Brother Wahab Bugti here’s his number for Jazz Cash 0300 2118309. Let’s help in whatever ways we can. May Allah make things easier for us all! 🤲🏻 — Muniba Mazari (@muniba_mazari) August 21, 2022

HBL 16487900337903 Abdul Wahab This is Wahab Bugti's Bank Acount. — Kaifi Khalil (@kaifi_khalil) August 22, 2022

On August 23rd, he was rescued by the Balochistan Police forces. Take a look at his picture here:

Abdul wahab bugti is finally rescued . pic.twitter.com/puDRUet1EM — ایمان (@awan_emman) August 23, 2022

According to recent reports by Pakistani Media, Daily Pakistan, after immense support and love from across the world, Wahab Ali Bugti is finally rescued and is shifted to Dera Murad Jamali.

We hope that he along with all others from Balochistan are shifted to a better place till the flood crisis gets settled.

