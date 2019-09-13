Chiranjeevi, Amitabh Bachchan’s Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Trailer’s Release Date REVEALED!

Megastar Chiranjeevi starrer Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is in talks all over amongst fans. Post-release of the film’s teaser in Mumbai, the moviegoers have been eagerly waiting for the trailer of magnum opus.

The latest news related to the film is, the wait for the trailer among cine-goers is about to finish. As the makers yesterday evening announced the date of film’s pre-release event and trailer launch which will be graced by power star Pawan Kumar and Bahubali maker S.S Rajamouli .

As the makers took on Twitter to announce the news, as their tweet read, “The #SyeRaaPreReleaseEvent & Trailer Launch

will be held at LB Stadium, Hyderabad on September 18th. Respected@KTRTRS,@PawanKalyan,@ssrajamouli,@sivakoratala,#VVVinayak will grace the event as our distinguished guests… #SyeRaa #SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy #SyeRaaOnOct2nd @KonidelaPro.”

Talking about Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, apart from Chiranjeevi, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kiccha Sudeep, Ravi Kishan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupati, Tamannah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty along with others in major roles.

The Chiranjeevi starrer is based on life of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, an unsung hero from Kurnool who revolted against British Empire in 1846.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is helmed by filmmaker Surender Reddy, and it is been produced by Chiranjeevi’s son, Telugu star Ram Charan.

The film will hit big screen on 2nd October on occasion of Gandhi Jayanthi in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam languages.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!