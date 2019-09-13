Dream Girl Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking: A Dreamy Start For The ‘Dream Team’

Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to entertain with his new outing Dream Girl, which has finally released across the country today. It also features a sterling cast of Nushrat Bharucha, Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz and others. The rave reviews are already flowing in for the movie and look like it will be an addition to 2019’s successes of Bollywood.

Let’s go through the major cities of the country to know how Dream Girl is faring in advance booking trends for day 1:

Mumbai

As of now, Dream Girl is pretty low if the advance ticket sale is considered but sure shot to pick up post afternoon shows. On the whole, around 10% shows are filling fast.

Delhi-NCR

The capital region is showing impressive buzz for this Ayushmann Khurrana starrer with 25-30% shows showing full to almost full occupancy in advance ticket sale.

Bengaluru

Bengaluru too is good with 35-40% shows on filling fast mode. Night shows are comparatively showing much better occupancy.

Hyderabad

Hyderabad is on the similar lines of Bengaluru with around 35-40% shows with full to almost full occupancy in advance booking.

Pune, Kolkata and Chennai

Pune is below average with 5-10% shows filling fast but expected to show growth once positive word of mouth starts flowing in.

Kolkata stays dull with just few countable shows in filling fast mode.

Chennai is good in its limited screening as around 30% shows are filling fast as of now.

