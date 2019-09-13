Chunky Panday On Sajid Khan’s #MeToo Allegations: “He Should’ve Got A Chance To Clarify”

Actor Chunky Panday has come out in the defense of director Sajid Khan, who was ousted from the Housefull 4 team owing to accusations of sexual harassment hurled against him amidst the ongoing #MeToo movement. Chunky believes that the director is often misunderstood because of his outspoken manner.

While Sajid had released a statement asking everyone to wait for the truth to come out, Chunky has come out in defence of his brother-like-director. In a recent interview to Pinkvilla, Chunky said, “The thing is Sajid has always been a very very outspoken person. He has always been this flamboyant person, what you see is what you get. A lot of people might misunderstand Sajid Khan. Sajid just says things for effect, he doesn’t mean them.”

He added, “I know Sajid since childhood. Of course, when these allegations came, it was a shocker to everyone, you know it was the season of #MeToo, and everyone was getting exposed. So, we really felt bad. We had no option, the producer had a lot of pressure to drop him from the film (Housefull 4). Luckily, Farhad Samji agreed to do it. It wasn’t easy but full marks to Sajid Nadiadwala for pulling this off. Of course, we felt bad when we lost Sajid.”

Chunky who has become a household name after playing the character of Aakhri Pasta in the Housefull franchise further said, “If you ask me, Sajid is like a little brother to me. I think he should have gotten a chance to clarify himself but I am sure he will get a chance.”

Sajid Khan had almost closed himself up from the public and media glare after being accused by many women of indecent behaviour and sexual harassment on multiple occasions. However, the director is now often spotted at parties and outings with industry friends and family.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Chunky Panday will next be seen in Prassthanam alongside Sanjay Dutt, Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff and Ali Fazal among others. The film; produced by Maanyata Dutt will release on the 20th of September 2019.

