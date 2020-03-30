BTS Singer Jimin Watched This Aamir Khan Movie During Quarantine

South Korean’s boy band BTS, which holds an immense fan following across the globe, announced that they will postpone their North America tour due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. To keep their fans’ spirits up, band-member Jimin hosted a Live chat session. Apart from answering many questions that came his way, he also revealed that he has watched a Bollywood film too during his quarantine days.

Jimin confessed that he watched Rajukumar Hirani’s directorial 3 Idiots, which starred Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor, Sharman Joshi, R Madhavan in pivotal roles. Notably, 3 Idiots is one of the most popular Bollywood movies in Korea.

The candid reveal sent several Indian fans into a tizzy. Many shared a screenshot of the star’s confession and wondered if this may hint at the band coming to India on a tour.

Meanwhile, Jimin has also revealed that he saw Emilia Clarke and Sam Claflin’s romantic drama, Me Before You, which changed his values on life. Besides revealing what has been watching during the lockdown, JIMIN has also asked suggestion from the ARMY on what to watch during these days.

Big Hit Entertainment recently issued a statement confirming that the North American leg of the Map of the Soul Tour has been rescheduled due to Coronavirus outbreak. However, BTS is all set to perform from their home in South Korea for HomeFest: James Corden’s Late Late Show Special on March 30, 2020.

