Koel Mallick is a sensation in the Bengali cinema. The star, who recently made headlines after she welcomed her baby son in May, is back in the news. But this time, for a scary reason. The actress has confirmed to testing positive for the deadly COVID-19.

But that’s not it. Koel Mallick has taken to her official Twitter handle to reveal that her entire family too has tested positive. Koel said her mother, father and veteran actor Ranjit Mallick and husband Nispal Singh have all tested positive for the novel disease.

Taking to her official social media handle, the actress wrote, “Baba Ma Rane & I are tested COVID-19 Positive…self quarantined!” Check out her post here:

Baba Ma Rane & I are tested COVID-19 Positive…self quarantined! — Koel Mallick (@YourKoel) July 10, 2020

It is also being reported that Koel Mallick, father Ranjit Mallick and her husband Nispal Singh have all been experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 for over two weeks now. As per several reports is it also being claimed that the family’s samples were collected and they tested positive in the results that came in today.

Koel Mallick and Nispal Singh welcomed their baby boy on the 5th of May and Koel has been staying with her parents ever since. We hope and pray for the recovery of the entire family and for the health of the little bundle of joy of the family.

