Lock Upp: Poonam Pandey Gets Evicted Ahead Of Finale, Breaks Down!

Nasha actress Poonam Pandey recently got evicted from reality show Lock Upp. Poonam lost the game and despite being a strong contestant she got eliminated during a task.

In an arena task between Poonam and Saisha Shinde, there is a tunnel in which there is a (safety) buzzer, both of them had to enter the tunnel and press the buzzer marked on each letter. Saisha eventually won, Poonam lost and was locked out from the Lock Upp.

Poonam Pandey cried a lot after her loss, before leaving Karan Kundrra praised her and said: “You have had a commendable journey”.

Poonam Pandey was seen on the show revealing her secret about facing abuse from her ex-husband. She also shared how her family was thrown out of a housing society because it was her family. Even none of the family members told her the reason why they were thrown out because she was the only earning member.

She also took off her T-shirt in one of the episodes as she promised to her fans. She was one of the contestants who was close to the finale but got evicted.

Lock Upp streams on ALTBalaji and MX Player.

