Week 4 has begun and the Lock Upp house is only getting spicier with all the drama. The morning started with Nisha Rawal’s ranting about how she isn’t receiving any help in the household work except Saisha, as Payal Rohatgi is being punished for her actions. Nisha expects the blue block to support them; Although the blue team agreed to work, they were merely helping in the kitchen.

Furthermore, Payal is discussing nominations with other inmates. She asked Shivam and Poonam as to whose name they had written. Payal assumed that Chetan nominated her because Poonam lied saying, “I have not nominated you Payal.”

Later in the day, we eventually observe Ali and Chetan discussing Payal’s disrespectful behaviour towards everyone. After that, Ali approaches Payal and says, “You were doing nothing in the show before, and it’s the same now.” We used to think you were a terrific leader, but now you have disappointed everyone.”

The entire Lock Upp house appears to be going against Payal Rohatgi. Everyone in the house is raving about how she was discussing nominations, how she interacts with people, and so on.

Following that, we witnessed a pledge in the house, followed by a task, however, before the task, the blue team had to decide which person would not be participating in the task, and the team chose Sara. The task revolved around Handcuffs and handcuffed Kaidis must persuade one another to press the buzzer in the yard area to release the handcuffs. The other block receives one point if a kaidi punches the buzzer.

Munawar & Chetan, Kaaranvir & Nisha, Poonam & Payal, Anjali & Saisha, Shivam & Ali. Anjali also persuaded Saisha to hit the buzzer by telling her that Anjali’s block will aid her in future tasks, and Saisha did so. Anjali also convinced Ali to hit the buzzer by promising to save him if it occurred during the weekend, and Ali pressed the buzzer.

