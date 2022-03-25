Former couple Sara Khan and Ali Merchant, who got married on a reality show, separated after two months of entering the wedlock. The duo has been brought face-to-face in reality show ‘Lock Upp’.

In one of the show’s new promos, the duo is seen engaging in a heated conversation. Sara asks Ali why he keeps wandering around her when she’s not interested in communicating with him.

“Meri life mein jo thappa laga hua hai, aaj tak seh rahi hun, phir se aa gaye ho mere sar ke upar,” she says.

The marriage took a toll on Ali Merchant’s life too. A promising and thriving career came to a standstill with work dwindling due to the controversy around his personal life.

After seeing the promo, Ali Merchant’s mother said: “I am grateful to Ekta Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut and everyone associated with the show. This is a big opportunity for Ali to show his side of the story. Quite often, we don’t know what goes between two people. And that becomes the root cause of speculation. Ali always had the dignity to not open up on his side of the story and I am proud of that.”

“At the same time, I see how hard it is for him to professionally get ahead because of what he went through in his personal life. With this show, he can finally reveal his truth to the world. Sometimes things don’t work out and it’s important to move on. But how does one heal if their reputation and livelihood is compromised? His suffering has to end and this show has offered him that.”

The ALTBalaji and MX player’s show ‘Lock Upp‘ is hosted by Kangana Ranaut.

