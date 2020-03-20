Top 5 All-Time BEST Survival Dramas & We Have A Bollywood SURPRISE For You

Survival Drama has always been an intriguing genre to watch out for. From Tom Hanks’ Cast Away to Ang Lee’s Life Of Pi, we’ve some edge of the seat thrillers in this section.

Let’s take a look at the top 5 survival dramas:

1. Life Of Pi

Based on the fictional novel penned by Canadian author Yann Martel, Life Of Pi hit the cinema halls in 2012. It’s about the 227 days of the life of an Indian kid Pi Patel as he gets stuck on a lifeboat with a Bengal Tiger named Richard Parker. Suraj Sharma, who’s the lead in the film had no acting experience and was the chosen one amongst 3000 people.

2. 127 Hours

Another real-life adaptation and it’s about outdoorsman Aron Ralston getting stuck in Canyon for 127 hours. He gets his right wrist trapped to the canyon wall and the story tracks how he managed to stay alive till the end. All the hallucinations might make you uncomfortable but that’s as closest to the reality as it can get.

3. Into The Wild

Emile Hirsch plays Christopher McCandless in this beautiful film with a tragic ending. Christopher chooses to abandon his real life and opts for the one in a jungle giving away all to the charity. It’s about how he manages to survive (or maybe not?) by the end. Director Sean Penn took 10 years to study the story and finally film it on-screen.

4. Cast Away

Tom Hanks plays the role of a FedEx employee Chuck Noland, whose plane gets crashed on an island where he’s stuck all alone for four years. He’s so alone so he makes a friend named Wilson in a Volleyball.

5. Trapped

Rajkummar Rao’s Trapped is a genius effort. Conceptually, the film is highly appealing and especially if one thinks about it on a broader perspective, we are all trapped in this city with something or the other. The film on some levels also forms as a social commentary on our lifestyle. This is the only Bollywood film to find a place on this list.

