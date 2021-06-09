Saif Ali Khan is without a doubt one of the most popular actors in Bollywood. The National Award-winning actor has several much-loved films to his credit, including Dil Chahta Hai, Hum Tum, Salaam Namaste, Love Aaj Kal, Cocktail and more. But did you know throughout his career, he rejected some other notable ones?

Yes. Over the course of his acting career, Saif turned down several movies that just added more weight and value to the filmography of actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Arjun Kapoor and more.

So sit back, scroll down and take a look at the movies Saif Ali Khan said no to.

Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge

Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge is one of the best films in Bollywood and was responsible for taking Shah Rukh to the highest point in his career. But did you know the script of DDLJ when through several hands before SRK signed the dotted line?

This film was first reportedly offered to Hollywood star Tom Cruise as it was initially an Indo-American affair. But Yash Chopra was not happy with the film’s general theme, and therefore he modified it. After making changes to the script, Chopra offered it to Saif Ali Khan, but he turned down the role.

2 States

As per reports, Karan Johar had first offered 2 States to Saif Ali Khan as he thought Khan was a great choice to play Krish Malhotra in the film. But he rejected it.

During the trailer launch of 2 States, producer Sajid Nadiadwala opened up about it. He said, “Look at the journey the film has taken. It started with Saif Ali Khan green lighting the project. Then Shah Rukh Khan and later Ranbir. After that, Karan came to me saying let’s make it with Arjun and I fell off my chair.”

Race 3

Saif Ali Khan was the face of Race and Race 2, so it was an obvious choice to see him in the third as well. Given that both films worked wonders at the box office, the makers approached Khan for this instalment too. But it wasn’t as the lead but the parallel lead alongside Salman Khan.

As per reports, Saif declined the offer as he did not want to play the second lead because he had been the main protagonist in the earlier films.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

As per reports, Saif Ali Khan was approached to play Aman Mehra in Karan Johar’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, but he turned down the role. Even though it was a small role, it was one of the best characters in the film.

Salman Khan finally played the role.

Talaash

Talking to BBC Asian Network, Kareena Kapoor Khan once revealed that Saif was offered to play the lead role in her 2012 film Talaash. However, he rejected it. Talking about it, Kareena had said, “I think at that time Saif wanted to do a more commercial kind of movie.”

The actress also added she only came on board the project when Aamir Khan signed on as the lead.

Which of these rejections by Saif Ali Khan shocked you the most? Let us know in the comments.

