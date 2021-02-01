Filmmaking isn’t an easy job, it’s a team effort. The casting of the Bollywood film in determining how the movie is going to be. Even though the film has a good storyline, the casting of the film is not apt or the actors didn’t do any justice to their role, the film goes for a toss completely.

The whole perception and the visual aesthetics of the Bollywood film would go wrong if wrong actors roped in for a role. However, we don’t realise that before a certain actor takes up a role. Several actors reject it, or worse, begin shooting for it and opt-out midway.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aziz Mirza directorial Chalte Chalte was released in 2003. Before Rani Mukerji was signed for the role opposite Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai was supposed to play Rani’s role in the romantic drama. Aishwarya even began filming her scenes but could not finish the complete film, and had to leave the film mid-way. At that time, the actress had an ugly breakup with Salman Khan, who ended up coming to the sets of Chalte Chalte and vandalised property, as reported by Filmibeat.

Kareena Kapoor

Rakesh Roshan directorial Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai was Hrithik Roshan’s debut film. The Bollywood film was also supposed to be a debut for Kareena Kapoor as well. She even shot a few parts of it but eventually walked out. Ameesha Patel was roped in to replace Kareena in the film. Kareena later made her debut in Refugee opposite Abhishek Bachchan, as reported by Republic World.

Ranbir Kapoor

No one can imagine nailing the role of Akbar other than Hrithik Roshan in the film Jodha Akbar. However, during an interview with Rajeev Masand, Ranbir Kapoor revealed that he was supposed to play the role of Mughal emperor but later opted-out. Although he didn’t reveal the reason, he did mention that his decision upset his father.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt was supposed to star in Sushant Singh Rajput Starrer Raabta. Reportedly, she even signed the film but she later had to walk out of the film since her dates were clashing with Karan Johar‘s film Shuddi which was later shelved. Later, Kriti Sanon came on board and replaced Alia Bhatt.

Sushant Singh Rajput

The late actor was the original choice for the lead role in the Bollywood film Half Girlfriend. He even signed the film but eventually had to walk out of the film as he had previously signed Raabta and his dates collided for both the film.

