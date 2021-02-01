Hera Pheri and Welcome are two of the biggest and most iconic comedy franchises of Bollywood. It’s the movies of these franchises which contribute to at least half of the Bollywood memes on the social media today. Memers & netizens are just crazy for these films and always find something or other in them which is enough to make our dull life entertaining.

But have you ever thought what would happen if the worlds of Hera Pheri & Welcome collided? Just imagine the characters of Raju, Shyam, Baburao Apte, Uday Bhai & Majnu coming together for one film where they are stuck in one situation. This would be an epic mad entertainer that will drive everyone crazy. Isn’t it?

Well, that was what going to happen if the initial discussion between Firoz Nadiadwala, his late writer-director friend, Neeraj Vora, Anees Bazmee and other creative team materialised into a script. As per Pinkvilla, the brief idea that was discussed between them earlier last decade was “What would happen if Majnu and Uday get to know that the girl, whose love they are fighting for, is actually attracted towards Baburao Apte?” The answer they got in return was, “Uday and Majnu would kidnap Baburao.” However, the idea didn’t shape up as they thought it would and this dream never saw the light of the day.

Meanwhile, fans have been excitedly waiting for 3rd part of the Hera Pheri franchise. The film has been in talks for a long time but due to one reason or another, it hasn’t materialised. A sequel to Welcome titled Welcome Back released in 2015 but it didn’t prove to be an as big success as the original. The sequel saw John Abraham replacing Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif was replaced by Shruti Haasan.

What are your thoughts on this? What would happen in cinemas if a crossover film of Hera Pheri and Welcome ever releases? But we wonder what will they do about Rajiv!

