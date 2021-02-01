Bollywood actor Anupam Kher enjoyed meeting Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and says it was a learning experience to spend quality time with him.

“Thank You #HealthMinister. It was so wonderful to spend my morning with @drharshvardhanofficial ji and his graceful and generous wife #NutanJi in Delhi,” Anupam posted on Instagram on Monday.

“Apart from the most delicious breakfast it was a learning experience to spend quality time with him. He is really a people’s person. Jai Ho to him and his selfless services! #HealthMinister #Humanatarian #PeoplesPerson #FamilyMan,” Anupam Kher added.

At the moment, Anupam Kher is busy with his latest book, Your Best Day Is Today.

The actor will soon feature in the upcoming political drama The Kashmir Files. The Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri directorial also stars Mithun Chakraborty.

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher on Tuesday presented a copy of his latest book Your Best Day Is Today to superstar Amitabh Bachchan.

Kher shared photographs with Big B from the sets of his TV quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati on his verified Instagram account.

