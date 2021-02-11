Time is gone when Bollywood used to take years to complete films. To give an example, a historical film like Mughal-E-Azam took over a decade for its making. Cut to now, there are few exceptions like Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ashutosh Gowariker who take time for their projects, but it’s nowhere near to early days. Recently, Kartik Aaryan made headlines for completing Dhamaka in mere 10 days which gave us the idea of how fast-paced industry has become. Not just him but stars like Akshay Kumar and Ayushmann Khurrana too have put up an example of briskly working industry.

In today’s piece, we’ll be taking a look at the films that were completed in record time. The list comprises of top 6 Bollywood releases. Check out:

Article 15

Article 15 starring Ayushmann Khurrana in lead had a serious subject of caste discrimination and crimes related to oppressed ones. It had a limited requirement of sets and was mostly shot in rural areas. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the film was wrapped within 39 days.

Housefull 3

This multistarrer comedy led by Akshay Kumar seems to be a surprising name as it had grandeur and big names. Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film was completed within 38 days.

Jolly LLB 2 and Tanu Weds Manu Returns

Jolly LLB 2 and Tanu Weds Manu Returns tie for the 3rd place. The former had Akshay Kumar in the lead while the latter had Kangana Ranaut and R Madhavan. Both the films were completed in just one month i.e. 30 days schedule.

Gulabo Sitabo

Another Ayushmann Khurrana starrer on the list. It also had Amitabh Bachchan in a lead role. The film was shot within 22 days of its commencement.

Haraamkhor

Featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Shweta Tripathi in lead roles, Haraamkhor was made on a very low budget and tight schedule. Standing 2nd on this list, the film saw its completion in just 16 days.

Dhamaka

And as mentioned above, Kartik Aaryan starrer was shot in just 10 days. It was majorly shot in Hotel Renaissance of Powai, Mumbai. This film holds the 1st place on the list. It is yet to release.

