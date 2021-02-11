Mithun Chakraborty had been a superstar of his own kind. Amidst all the competition between the other big-league Bollywood stars, Mithun kept his hold during the 1980s and 1990s. With his heroics and moves, the now veteran star enjoyed stardom like crazy.

Advertisement

Not just India, but globally too, especially Russia, Mithun shot to fame with his incredible on-screen presence. Even today his dance songs, Disco Dancer and Jimmy Jimmy Aaja Aaja hold a separate fan base. Apart from acting and dance skills, the Mera Rakshak actor was well known for his ‘no-filter’ style of talking. On several occasions, the veteran has said that “Mein badi baatein nahi karta”. And it’s due to same, Mithun enjoyed a crazy female fan following.

Advertisement

As we mentioned above, Mithun Chakraborty was a sensation during the 80s and 90s. During that time several rumours had been out regarding his affairs despite being a married man. Speaking on the same, Mithun made an intriguing statement during an interview in 1987. We got our hands on the hidden gem that was shared by ITMB Shows YouTube channel.

During the interview, the interviewer asks Mithun Chakraborty about rumours related to his personal life. He says, “Kuch baatein sach hai, kuch jhut (some rumours are true and some are false).” He added further, “I am, I think the most eligible married bachelor.”

Watch it here:

Now, that’s stuff which surely had generated mixed reactions back then, but that’s how Mithunda is. Bold and spontaneous!

For those aren’t aware what kind of stardom the actor had enjoyed during his active years, Mithun had over 100 releases each during the 1980s and 1990s.

Meanwhile, back in December 2020, Mithun Chakraborty, who plays a pivotal part in The Kashmir Files, collapsed on the sets while an outdoor sequence was being shot. He suffered from food poisoning but resumed work shortly.

Must Read: Arshi Khan Was Ready To Wear Nightie During Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar: “Aly Goni & Rahul Vaidya Stopped Me”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube