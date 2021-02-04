Real-life is reflected on the silver screen, so it isn’t shocking that there are a number of films dealing with pregnancies. While almost every film in Bollywood has a child being born, a few pregnancies raised eyebrows, and we will be talking about them today.

Advertisement

From teen pregnancies to those in their ‘50s getting married, inter-cast marriages, IVF and surrogacy – here’s a look at different pregnancies in Bollywood. So scroll down and have a look at it.

Julie (1975)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dom75sRB2rY

Starring Lakshmi, Vikram Makandar, Nadira, Om Prakash and others, this K.S. Sethumadhavan directorial is centred around Julie’s (Lakshmi) pregnancy. Julie, who belongs to an Anglo-Indian family, falls in love with her best friend’s brother, a Hindu boy names Shahi. The two consummate their relationship, thus leading to a pregnancy he knows nothing of.

Advertisement

The film not only dealt with unwed motherhood but also spoke about the restrictive social conventions regarding inter-religion marriage. You ought to watch this Bollywood film from the ‘70s to see how the young take responsibility for their lives and fight all odds to overcome the barriers placed by society.

Kya Kehna (2000)

Featuring Preity Zinta, Saif Ali Khan, Chandrachur Singh, Anupam Kher, Farida Jalal, and others, this Kundan Shah film dealt with an unwed teenager. It showed the way society reacts to a teen getting pregnant and the troubles the mom-to-be has to face.

This Bollywood film also showed how the strong maternal instinct slowly spreads through society, ultimately letting the woman choose who she wants to spend the rest of her life with. This film is a very emotional one that is sure to connect to your heart.

Chori Chori Chupke Chupke (2001)

Starring Salman Khan, Preity Zinta, Rani Mukerji and others, this Abbas-Mastan directorial dealt with a topic that wasn’t talked of at that time – surrogacy. Even though the film generated heavy controversy, it was one of the highest-grossing films of the year.

While talking about the taboo issue of artificial insemination and surrogate childbirth, this Bollywood movie also had a mix of comedy, drama, love, and friendship. A movie of family love, marital bliss, and respect has the right amount of twist, songs and more. I love this movie and recommend it to everyone to watch it. Watch this film to see how the Hindi film industry dealt with it.

Salaam Namaste (2005)

Released at the turn of the century, this Siddharth Anand directorial starring Saif Ali Khan, Preity Zinta, Tania Zaetta, Arshad Warsi, and others spoke of two young and modern Indians, who live in Melbourne moving in together and dealing with an unwanted pregnancy.

This Bollywood, while showing the relationship between each other, also tells how an unwanted pregnancy affects the lives of those who are unprepared as well as those who have been planning.

Teree Sang: A Kidult Love Story (2009)

Starring Ruslaan Mumtaz, Sheena Shahabadi, Gaurav Mendiratta, Paramjyot Singh and others, this Satish Kaushik explores the issue of teen pregnancy and how society reacts to it. It didn’t just show the societal pressure on the young couple but also the stress and anxiety when they are dragged to court.

Both Kuku and Mahi (Ruslaan and Sheena) admit they made a mistake, but stand by each other’s side making their relationship work against all odds. A must watch movie.

Badhaai Ho (2018)

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Sanya Malhotra, and others, this Amit Ravindrenath directorial dealt with a couple in their 50’s ending up with an unplanned pregnancy. It spoke about how their family – including their two grown sons and society behave on hearing the news.

While the Bollywood film dealt with this issue, it also made us laugh, cry and enjoy the film.

Good Newwz (2019)

In this time and age, we see a lot of couple struggling to become parents. Starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh, Adil Hussain, Tisca Chopra; this Raj Mehta directorial dealt with in Vitro fertilization (IVF) aka test-tube baby.

While dealing with IVF, the Bollywood film made sure to entertain us by showing us the confusions that followers when the is a mix up in the lab. While the first half was full packed with comedy, the second one is more serious but filled with humour. It is one of the best Bollywood movies on pregnancy.

Which Bollywood movie on pregnancy is your favourite? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Shraddha Kapoor Breaks Silence On Wedding Rumours With Rohan Shrestha: “What Are You Even Talking About?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube