Are you also a superhero movie fan? Who is your favourite? Captain America, Deadpool or any other? Well, before you start to think about this, do you know that these famous superheroes were already a part of some other superhero film, before becoming known for what they are today.

From Ryan Reynolds to Chris Evans, here is a list of superheroes who made a smart move from flop superhero films to hit ones.

Ryan Reynolds

More than his real name, all the fans recognise Ryan as Deadpool. But, he has had his share of flops, and before he could turn the world-famous superhero Deadpool for us, he was Green Lantern which bombed big time at the box-office. Until Deadpool roared into theatres back in 2016 and raked in a massive $782 million at the box office, Ryan Reynolds was in real danger of gaining a reputation for being someone who exclusively starred in terrible comic book adaptations. Green Lantern turned out to be so awful that Ryan hasn’t stopped making fun of it for almost a decade.

Chris Evans

At the time when superhero films were just taking off, Chris was cast as the Human Torch in the Fantastic Four movies. Even though Chris really enjoyed playing this role and got the best paycheck ever, the film did not do well at the box-office. In fact, Marvel president Kevin Feige had said in an interview that Evans having played a superhero already came in the way of him being cast as Captain America. And now, there are so many who don’t even know Chris’ real name and address him as Captain America.

Michael B. Jordan

Michael B. Jordan had some big roles before his superhero days. You may remember him from Josh Trank’s Chronicle or even Ryan Coogler’s Fruitvale Station. A few years later, Michael B Jordan would star in Fantastic Four as The Human Torch. Much like Chris Evans, Michael B. Jordan played Johnny Storm in an awful Fantastic Four movie only to be given a second chance for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Jordan most recently played Erik Killmonger in Black Panther. Not only did this movie reunite Jordan with Ryan Coogler, but it also gave him a role that is often referred to as one of the best villains in the MCU.

