From Diablo Guardián To Happy Marriage!? 5 Foreign Language Shows You Should Totally Check Out!

With the arrival of streaming services, the accessibility to foreign language shows and movies have become much easier. From the comfort of our homes, we can enjoy a number of shows and movies, not just in our native language but also in multiple foreign languages, such as Spanish, Korean, Japanese, etc. Available with either subtitles or English audio, foreign language shows have found a growing fanbase in India. If you too are in a mood to explore something different, here’s a starter’s guide from Amazon Prime Video.

Diablo Guardián (Spanish)

A Mexican television drama, Diablo Guardián is based on the 2003 novel of the same name by Xavier Velasco. The award-winning novel written by Mexican writer Xavier Velasco was adapted into the series for Amazon Prime Video in 2018. This Prime Original series tells the story of Violetta (Paulina Gaitán), a young woman who flees Mexico to start anew in New York City. But instead of living a dream, Violetta is awoken to a harsh reality when she runs out of money, sending her into the arms of the villainous Nefastófeles (Andrés Almeida). Watch this show for its brilliant action, drama and music.

Happy Marriage!? (Japanese)

Happy Marriage!? Started as a comic series in a Japanese magazine from 2009 and ran until 2012. The comic itself was dubbed in various languages, including German, French and English. In 2016, Amazon Prime Video created a live-action drama based on the series. The story revolves around Chiwa Takanashi who agrees to an arranged marriage with the president of the company she works in, in order to pay off her father’s debts. While Chiwa believes the arrangement isn’t binding, her new partner thinks otherwise.

Deutschland (German)

Deutschland is German thriller starring Jonas Nay as an agent of East Germany. Set in 1983, 1986 and 1989, Jonas Nay is given the responsibility of safeguarding the interest of the nation as he sets on to various missions throughout these years. Broadcasted in German, the show is available in English audio as well. Apart from the gripping story, the series is known to extensively utilize the music of the 80s.

The IdolMaster KR (Korean)

Who doesn’t love K-pop and K-dramas? Thankfully, Amazon Prime Video has rolled the two into one offering fans the best of both worlds with The Idolmaster KR. A South Korean drama, The Idolmaster KR is based on a video game series called The Idolmaster. The series follows the story of 11 girls as they fiercely compete and undergo vigorous training to become stars.

El Presidente (Spanish)

Chilean drama El Presidente is based on the 2015 FIFA corruption case and is focused on the former president of ANFP Sergio Jadue. The narrative takes us into the life of Sergio Jadue and his rise from the president of Unión La Calera to the president of the Asociación Nacional de Fútbol Profesional (ANFP). He becomes close to Julio Grondona, president of the Argentine Football Association at the time, and starts gaining power among the executives of CONMEBOL before being approached by an FBI Agent to assist in her investigation of money laundering and corruption towards these CONMEBOL executives.

