Who runs the world? Girls. Beyonce rightly said so. We don’t often realise and express to our beloved mothers, how much they mean to us and how without them, we wouldn’t have been able to survive in our day to day lives. Today, we bring you the oomphiest Hollywood mums from Angelina Jolie, Gal Gadot to Salma Hayek, who have been running the world on their own terms.

Being a mother isn’t easy. This is probably the only profession in the world that doesn’t even allow you to take a sick leave. You’re always on your toes, 24*7. Let’s take a look at the hottest Hollywood mums:

Angelina Jolie –

This woman is single-handedly running her own world. The Maleficent actress has six children with ex-husband Brad Pitt – Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. The Hollywood actress is no less than an inspiration for all the single mothers out there, take notes from the BOSS.

Gal Gadot –

Gal is indeed a Wonder Woman in her real life too. The Israelian actress married her husband Yaron Varsano back in 2008 and share two daughters with him named Maya Varsano (3), Alma Varsano (9) and is expecting a third child together. Gadot is one of the busiest and most successful Hollywood actresses in the world right now and is flourishing in her career.

Salma Hayek –

Hands down to the hottest mother in Hollywood, I must say. The American-Mexican actress often shares her pictures on Instagram and increases the oomph with the same. The Frida actress is married to a French businessman, François-Henri Pinault and shares a 13-year-old daughter named Valentina Paloma Pinault. Salma Hayek does everything like a queen and takes pictures while doing it.

Jennifer Lopez –

Every time I look at JLo and think to myself, ‘Where does she get this crazy energy from at this age?’ I mean, it’s incredible. The Second Act actress shares two children with singer Marc Anthony named Emme and Max are twins. This Hollywood woman ain’t your MAMA but you’d really want to get your act together to be connected in any way with her.

Megan Fox –

This woman isn’t from this planet, it seems. The 34-year-old actress shares three children with ex-husband Brian Austin Green named Bodhi, Journey and Noah. The Transformers actress is currently dating rapper Machine Gun Kelly and their PDA is too hot to handle on social media.

Jessica Alba –

Only if looks could kill, I would be dead by now. I’ve immense love and respect for Hollywood actress Jessica Alba and the inspiring career that she has made for herself in this industry. The Sin City actress shares three children with her husband Cash Warren named Haven, Honor and Hayes. She isn’t just a talented actress but also a successful entrepreneur with a billion-dollar company in her kitty.

Gwyneth Paltrow –

The forever graceful and young, Gwyneth Paltrow is one of the most successful ladies in the business. The Iron Man actress shares two children with ex-husband and singer Chris Martin named Apple and Moses. And guess what, the 48-year-old is unstoppable at this age and owns a popular lifestyle brand called Goop under her name. Yes, it’s the same brand that sells candles named ‘This Smells Like My Va*ina’ and ‘This Smells Like My Or*asm’.

Tell us your favourite hottest Hollywood mum from the above-mentioned list in the comments below.

