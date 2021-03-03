Camila Cabello, of Señorita and Havana fame, is one individual who keeps giving us couple goals thanks to her PDA with boyfriend Shawan Mendes. But the couple doesn’t just do it for the camera, and that is absolutely evident from the pics they share and the way they speak about each other.

Advertisement

Today as Camila Cabello turns a year older, we bring you the 7 times their pics together proved they are perfect for each other. Check them out!

On Valentine’s Day this year, Camila Cabello shared a loved filled pic with Shawn Mendes and captioned it, “my Valentine’s got a ponytail! happy love and friendship day @shawnmendes”

Making Christmas hotter, the Liar singer shared a steamy kiss picture with boyfriend Shawn Mendes enjoying a soak in a tub full of bubbles. Camila Cabello captioned the image, “I’m not good at taking a lot of pictures lately but here’s one good one ❤️ merry Christmas! Thank u Santa for my tall sweet funny boy”

Another moment Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello gave us serious couple goals was when the ‘Wonder’ singer carried his lady love in their home. The love they share is absolutely evident in the tight hug Camila has engulfed him in.

Shawn and Camila are just perfect for each other because they love one another; they are also a 100% ideal couple cos they share the same humour. The couple, while addressing the statements of fans saying they kiss like ‘they are kissing fishes,’ shared a video that is sure to make you laugh or at least put a smile on your face.

Not only are they perfect for each other, but Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have an ideal family too. Doesn’t this image of the Señorita singers with their doggies give you #familygoals? Well, we have to say this pic proves they are PERFECT for one another.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello gave us relationship goals once again when they shared this picture from their kitchen. They weren’t cooking or anything but just relaxing with each other. While Shawn wore a white singlet and shorts, Camile looked hot in just a Superman t-shirt.

This couple is so perfect that they not only kiss each other like fishes on the lips but even other parts of their body. Before your mind enters the gutter, Shawn is seen kissing Camila’s feet here while she is blowing some kisses in the background. Mendes captioned the post, “I kiss your foot cuz I love you @camila_cabello”

In an interview a while ago, Shawn Mendes has revealed that his family is very fond of his girlfriend. He said they even address her as their daughter-in-law. Camila Cabello revealed that she learned about love by dating Shawn.

She has written, “I’ve learned a lot about love with this guy. It’s not just the happy blissful moments you see in pictures and videos- When you’re in a relationship with someone, it feels like they are this mirror reflecting yourself back to you. I constantly have to confront my fears, my anxieties, my insecurities, my patterns of thinking, my beliefs about life and about myself.”

Are they just perfect together!

Happy Birthday, Camila Cabello.

Must Read: Thor: Love And Thunder: After Thor & Loki, A Fake Hela Spotted On The Sets Of The Chris Hemsworth Starrer – Check Out Who’s She

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube