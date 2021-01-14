Let’s be friends. Isn’t this a statement you made to your ex or he/she to you? Are you guys friends still?? I bet the majority answer is no. But what do you do when your profession demands you work with the said ex? Well, in case of these Bollywood celebs they gave their all and even won our hearts.

Being friends with an ex is a difficult job as it brings up many old memories and hurt. But these Bollywood exes worked alongside each other and made their performances believable to millions – that a few even shipped them off together again!

After having a painful breakup, going through depression and a lot more public scrutiny, here are a few Bollywood ex-couples who were able to separate their personal and professional life when they collaborated again. In fact, their performances were much loved and even set the cash register ringing.

From Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone to Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif & Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor, check out our list of ex Bollywood flames who worked together.

Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan

The romance between Amitabh Bachchan and Rakha is said to have sparked during the shoot of Do Anjaane (1976). This extramarital affair (AB was married to Jaya Bachchan already) made the headlines in 1978 when Bachchan lost his cool when a co-star misbehaved with Rekha on the sets Ganga Ki Saugandh (1978).

Their relationship became the hot topic of tinsel town when the Bollywood beauty attended Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor’s wedding wearing sindoor and a mangalsutra. This controversial Bollywood couple were last seen together on the silver screen nearly three years later in Yash Raj’s Silsila (1981), that also starred Jaya.

In an interview given to Filmfare magazine in 1984, Rekha spoke about Amitabh’s denial of their relationship. She said, “He did it to protect his image, his family, his children. Why should the public know of my love for him or his love for me? I love him and he loves me- that’s it!” In her biography, Rekha: The Untold Story, writer Yasser Usman captured their relationship and her equation with Jaya Bachchan.

Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor

During the filming of Fida in 2004, Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor began dating each other in a very publicly spoken relationship. The then-much in love couple were snapped time and again displaying their love for each other in public. But in 2007, the couple parted ways while filming Jab We Met.

But in 2016, nearly a decade after the split, the couple came together for Udta Punjab (2016). Even though this Bollywood duo didn’t have any scenes together, they feature alongside each other for the promotions. In one of his interviews with the Times of India, Shahid revealed that he suggested Bebo’s name for the film. He said, “I was the first to suggest that Kareena was perfect for this role. I respect her as an actress. I’m happy she is living a good life. So am I.”

The duo is now happily married with Shahid having two kids and Kareen’s second on the way.

Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan

The Bollywood couple made the headline, cause let be honest everyone wants to know who is Salman Khan planning to marry. But when Kat left bhaijaan and was then seen getting cosy with Ranbir Kapoor, all were left with their mouth hanging open. (When the news of their breakup made headlines, I remembered a scene from Ajab Prem ki Ghajab Khanani which foreshadowed this.)

When exactly they split is unknown, but the two still share an amazing rapport and off the cameras. While we see Kaif at almost every Khan family function, the two have features as each other’s romantic interest in Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai and Bharat. The duo is now collaborating once again for Tiger 3.

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor

Another ex Bollywood couple shares an excellent rapport on and off camera in undoubtedly Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor. Not only then, but their better halves too are good friends and have starred opposite each other in films and advertisements.

While together, their relationship was one of the most talked-about ones, with fans even calling them the new age Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. After setting the screens on fire with Bachna Ae Haseeno (2008), the couple was often seen together but split soon after. They then starrer opposite each other in Ayan Mukherjee’s Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013), and they were wow! Not only did they win hearts with their performance here, they even collaborated for Imtiaz Ali’s Tamasha (2015).

Despite these Bollywood exes speaking ill about each other soon after their split, they are far from it now, In fact, in one interview Ranbir said that they would remain friends for a long time and he will even be her children’s godfather.”

Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor

The Bollywood couple was so much in love that they even moved in and stayed together. During their six years-long relationships, marriage rumours kept getting stronger like well-aged wine. Alas, it all came crashing in 2016 when Katrina was busy with the promotions of Fitoor.

Ranbir and Kat signed Anurag Basu’s Jagga Jassos when they were still an item, but the two parted ways before the film could wrap up. In fact, the film suffered significant delays as the exes weren’t comfortable with each other and not on talking terms. Post break up, the couple mostly avoided each other. But we have to say, their performance in front of the camera didn’t give away the uncomfortable equation they shared on sets.

Priyanka Chopra and Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor was pretty much paired up with every actress he actress with. These Bollywood exes met on Vishal Bhardwaj Kaminey sets and fell head over heels for each other. Seeing their on-screen chemistry fans of the duo were disappointed that they split soon after.

But that wasn’t the last we see of them on the silver screen, Shahid and Priyanka, who stayed friends even after their breakup, featured opposite each other in Kunal Kohli’s Teri Meri Kahaani. In fact, media reports also state that Shahid was one of the first actors to visit the Chopras when PeeCee’s dad passed away.

While Bollywood exes did you love seeing the most on the silver screen?

