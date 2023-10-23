Actor Ji Soo – who won everyone over by starring as the second lead in the popular Korean drama Strong Girl Bong-soon, also starring Park Hyung Sik and Park Bo Young – went on a hiatus after his bullying controversy surfaced in March 2021. Now, almost two and a half years later, Ji Soo has broken his silence on the allegations. Scroll ahead to know his side of the story.

For the unversed, Ji Soo was accused of school violence and bullying back in March 2021, which led to incessant criticism and trolling on SNS against the actor. Following the controversy, his agency, KeyEast, terminated its contract with him.

The bullying allegations also led Ji Soo, a star in the making, to lose many mega projects, including his TV role in KBS’ historical romance series ‘River Where the Moon Rises.’ According to The Korea Times report, as many as 5,500 viewers took to the broadcaster’s website, seeking his ouster from the project in 2021.

Addressing the controversy now, Ji Soo has denied many claims, including the one that suggested he would urinate in the classroom. Speaking to Sports Chosun in an interview, the actor said, “I have never done that before. Does something like that happen in reality? It is all false.”

The ‘Where Stars Land’ actor claimed that he went to a school far from his hometown and, thus, had difficulty adjusting to the new environment, adding it was his friend – who became a target of bullies, which forced him to give them a warning but he ended up getting beaten in 9th grade. Ji Soo claimed that the two sides had a resolution later despite him having bad feelings for the alleged bullies, asserting, “I thought it would help make my school life more comfortable. I was close with them, but I did not bully or assault anyone.”

Ji Soo also revealed that the initial informant ‘A’ – who uploaded the post accusing him of school violence, has now forgiven him.

As for why it took him two years to come up with an explanation, the ‘Weightlifting fairy Kim Bok Joo’ star said, “My military enlistment notice was already sent, so I could not explain myself properly and I just joined the military. It has already been two years.”

Ji Soo was recently discharged from his mandatory military service. It remains unclear if he is still on the lookout to find new projects to build his career in acting.

