The Korea Corporate Reputation Research Institute announced the Film Actor Brand Reputation rankings on February 18, 2025. While Kwon Sang-Woo took the first place, several big names from the South Korean entertainment industry followed in the list. From Jung Hae-In to Song Hye-Kyo, many were ranked accordingly. Even though Sang-Woo didn’t have any latest releases, he displayed a strong brand competitiveness.

Sang-Woo is a popular South Korean actor who rose to fame with the romantic comedy film My Tutor Friend in 2003. He later featured in the melodrama series Stairway to Heaven and gained massive recognition for his role. However, it was his last film, Hitman 2, that put him on a global map. Now, scroll ahead to know all about the February Film Actor Brand Reputation Rankings.

Kwon Sang-Woo secured the no. 1 spot among the 30 other celebs in the ranking list, followed by Jung Hae-In in second, and Lee Byung-Hun (who was last seen in Squid Game 2) in third. The list also consists of names like Lee Yi-Kyung, Lee Jung-Jae, Gong Yoo, Hwang Woo-seul-hye, Lee Jin-Wook, Ha Jung-Woo, Jeon Yeo-Bin, Hyun Bin, Im Si-Wan, Son Suk-Ku, Song Hye-Kyo, Ma Dong-Seok, Kim Hye-Soo, Lee Je-Hoon, Gong Hyo-Jin, Lee Dong-Wook, Jung Joon-Ho, Song Ji-Hyo, Park Bo-Young, Kim Nam-Gil, Lee Joon-Hyuk, Kang Dong-Won, Lee Kwang-Soo, Kim Tae-Ri, Kim Ji-Young, Kim Woo-Bin and Song Seung-Heon.

While mentioning the reason behind Kwon Sang-Woo’s ranking at the top spot, the link analysis highlighted keywords like “natural,” “witty,” and “breakthrough” and stated the related search terms that showed high relevance, such as “Hitman 2”, “Jung Joon-Ho” and “Son Tae-Young.” Sang-Woo’s feedback ratio stood at an impressive 87.48%, which has been quite positive and reflected a highly favorable reception from the audience.

Not just this, Sang-Woo’s last successful release, Hitman 2, also added a positive contribution to his brand ranking. He played the lead role in the action comedy movie, and ever since the film was released, it has garnered a lot of attention from the audience. It has surpassed 2,406,305 cumulative admissions as of 7:50 PM on February 14. The movie even crossed the final box office mark of the first Hitman movie that was released in 2020. Hitman: Agent Jun ended its box office run with 2,406,232 admissions. Reportedly, Hitman 2 hit this milestone two days before its predecessor did back in 2020, which made it more significant and added more relevance to Kwon Sang-Woo’s ranking.

Jung Hae-In took the second spot. He was last seen in the movie I, the Executioner, and a rom-com K-drama Love Next Door alongside Jung So-Min. On the other hand, Lee Byung-Hun was featured in the film Concrete Utopia and then starred in the globally popular drama Squid Game 2.

Well, let us know your thoughts about the February ranking.

