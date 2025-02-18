EXO’s Kai recently faced a lot of online hatred for posting a picture featuring a Starbucks coffee cup. Read on to know what happened.

Ever since EXO’s Kai was discharged from military service on February 10, 2025, and returned to his natural habitat, he has been grabbing a lot of eyeballs for his actions. Sometime back, he was all over the news for posting a dancing video clip on his TikTok account. Now, his latest social media post has garnered negative reactions from the netizens.

After posting a photo on his social media account, the K-pop singer has come under fire. He shared a picture of himself in the practice room, but people quickly noticed a Starbucks coffee cup on the floor. This sparked debate online and led the singer into a controversial situation. Many have already lashed out at him, while his fans definitely came to blow out the fire while defending their favorite idol.

Amid the genocide in Gaza, among all of the brands that have been boycotted globally, Starbucks is one of them that fell under BDS (Boycott, Divest, and Sanction). While the company has opened up about its stance regarding the NCT collaboration, netizens still voiced their opinion about Kai using the brand and showing off the logo to the world. One even called him ‘spineless.’

Ever since the photo went viral, it has sparked reactions from the Korean and global netizens. Taking X (previously known as Twitter) by storm, everyone has been resharing the picture and stating their thoughts. One of them wrote, “The way he just left the cup to show the logo bro, these idols are just spineless, and they aren’t even in a sensitive situation or any shit.”

they way he just left the cup to show the logo 🤣🤣 bro these idols are just spineless and they arent even in a sensitive situation or any shi https://t.co/8XTipmL7ka — nochu 🥣 (@_teteds) February 16, 2025

Another X user commented, “Not Kai drinking Starbucks and posting it too… I’m speechless?!” A third user said, “It’s disappointing to see Kai with Starbucks and no one but antis is saying anything :/ I did tell him in bbl that we are boycotting but I doubt he will see the message.”

Not Kai drinking Starbucks and posting it too… I’m speechless?! — Taleen 𓂆 (@tallume_07) February 16, 2025

One even asked people not to promote anything related to Starbucks. Another user wrote, “@weareoneEXO We do NOT want #kai #kimjongin or any of your artists to associate or promote Coca-Cola, STARBUCKS, McDonald’s, Disney, or any companies that are financing a genocide in PALESTINE.” I’m just helping exols because they don’t remember wording the twt!” Netizens didn’t end here; they put their comments on EXO Kai’s latest Instagram post from 2023.

Kai served as a public service worker during his military service time and returned recently. What are your thoughts about the latest controversy that he got entangled into?

Must Read: TEXT

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News