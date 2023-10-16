South Korean girl band BLACKPINK’s contract renewal procedure with its agency YG Entertainment is currently the most extensive discussion among the group’s fans and the K-pop industry. It has been over two months since the band’s contract expired from their previous agency, and to date, no announcement has been made if the four members of the group will stick together or not. Recently, Rose was spotted having a chat with a US record label’s CEO in France, and fans cannot keep calm. Scroll down to read the scoop.

Rose, alongside her bandmates Lisa, Jennie, and Jisoo, made her musical debut with the band in 2016. Over the course of seven years, she has proved she is among the most adored K-pop idols in the world, and her fanbase is uncanny. She is also an ambassador of various luxury brands.

BLACKPINK’s seven-year contract with their agency expired in August and since then, no announcement has been made from either the band members or the agency’s front. While Rose was rumored to re-sign the contract with the label, a new photo of her shared by her French fans narrated a whole different story.

As per KBiZoom, the photo has been taken by BLACKPINK’s French fan base and shared on the internet. In the picture, Rose could be seen meeting Ron Perry, the CEO of Columbia Records. The American label is known for representing Beyonce, Harry Styles, and Adele. In the picture, Perry explained something to the K-pop idol. Following their meeting, Jennifer Mallory, president of Columbia Records, also followed Rose and other BLACKPINK members on Instagram.

#ROSÉ spotted with Ron Perry during PFW. He’s an American music executive, Chairman & CEO of Columbia Records) Columbia Records is home to Adele, Beyoncé, Celion Dion, etc. pic.twitter.com/6JESngTx2V — ROSÉ DIARY (@roseannediary97) October 15, 2023

As the picture has gone viral, some BLINKS have refused to believe it is Rose. On the other hand, some wondered if this has anything to do with the rumors of Rose collaborating with Beyonce for her solo album.

Amid the discussions, it was also rumored that Jennie and Jisoo are establishing their own agencies, while Lisa has been offered a $40 million offer from a different company.

