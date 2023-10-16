Jungkook of BTS is busy scripting history, establishing himself as one of the most successful Korean soloists of all time. His all-English new singles ‘Seven’ and ‘3D’ are breaking records right, left, and center, topping charts from Billboard to iTunes. Now, the tracklist of his upcoming album ‘Golden’ is finally here, which includes 11 tracks featuring some of the most eminent artists of this generation, and it looks like we are just getting started. Scroll below for more deets.

Pouring his art into his craft, Jungkook, among the seven members of the wildly popular South Korean boyband, has so far been most active on the solo front after the group’s hiatus. Up next, the ‘Euphoria’ crooner has bigger and better things planned for ARMY.

On Sunday, Jungkook dropped the tracklist of his upcoming album Golden, which comprises 11 songs, including previously released Seven and 3D, and the announcement has X (formerly Twitter) going bonkers with ARMYs refusing to keep calm.

Expect nothing but the best from JK – who has assembled the biggest pop titans of the current music set-up, and we certainly cannot recall any other K-pop idol holding the fort quite like Jungkook. The star-studded lineup for Golden features artists such as Shawn Mended, Ed Sheeran, DJ Snake, Diplo, and Major Lazer.

Take a look at the tracklist below:

‘3D’ (featuring Jack Harlow) ‘Closer to You’ (featuring Major Lazer) ‘Seven’ (featuring Latto) – Explicit version ‘Standing Next To You’ ‘Yes or No’ ‘Please don’t change’ (featuring DJ Snake) ‘Hate You’ Somebody’ ‘Too Sad to Dance’ Shot Glass of Tears’ ‘Seven’ (featuring Latto) – Clean version

ARMYs who never fail to hype up their seven boys had various exciting reactions to JK’s new album.

One fan suggested declaring him Artist of the Year already, and where’s even the lie, TBH?

I AM SO EXCITED FOR THIS LET’S GOOOOO 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/IVjaJ4eV73 — King Nyamjoon 🌳 (@kingnyamjoon) October 15, 2023

“OMG!!! THIS TRACKLIST IS INSANE! Shot Glass of Tears, Hate You, Too Sad To Dance?!?! Jungkook is going to have us crying in the club and I can’t wait!!!!” mentioned another ARMY.

OMG!!! THIS TRACKLIST IS INSANE!

Shot Glass of Tears, Hate You, Too Sad To Dance?!?! Jungkook is going to have us crying in the club and I can’t wait!!!! 😭 GOLDEN TRACKLIST IS OUT

GOLDEN IS COMING

JUNGKOOK IS COMING#JungKook_GOLDEN pic.twitter.com/KLLxD0MJvi — ³ᴰShayItWithLove⁷ ᵇʸ ᴶᴷ ~3D 🖤 JJK1 (@ShayBTSForever) October 15, 2023

“The album is very well put together, there’s no doubt that Jung Kook had a very meticulous vision of what he wanted in his album.. the album will solidify him as one of the biggest pop artists of 2024!! This album Should be on the 2025 Grammy’s…” another fan added.

The album is very well put together, there’s no doubt that jung kook had a very meticulous vision of what he wanted in his album.. the album will solidify him as one of the biggest pop artists of 2024!! This album

Should be on the 2025 Grammy’s… pic.twitter.com/sRNiJwqehY — JUNGKOOK AMERICA ♍️🤍 (@AMERICAJUNGKOOK) October 15, 2023

“GOLDEN TRACKLIST IS HERE!!! Now I’m gonna need some time to take in all these song titles and to digest all my emotions. We finally know the names of Jungkook’s new masterpieces!” an ARMY asserted.

GOLDEN TRACKLIST IS HERE!!! Now I’m gonna need some time to take in all these song titles and to digest all my emotions. We finally know the names of Jungkook’s new masterpieces! ✨️#Jungkook #JJK #정국 #전정국#Jungkook_Golden #GoldenByJK — Candi⁷ 💜 ³ᴰ 💫ᴳᴼᴸᴰᴱᴺ ᵇʸ ᴶᴷ ✨️ (@candiapple45) October 15, 2023

Jungkook’s swift transition from K-pop to all-English singles has surprised many and shedding some light on the same, the BTS maknae recently revealed, “I’m Korean, but I’d like to be the one and only singer who can cross back and forth between k-pop and pop songs.”

GOLDEN will be released on November 3 at 1 p.m. KST. Are you also excited about Jungkook‘s new album Golden? Do let us know in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more K-pop, and K-drama updates!

Must Read: BTS’ Jungkook Rubbishes Rumors Around His Dating Life, Confirms He Is Single Amid Viral Video With Mystery Woman: “You’re Gonna Tell People I’m Your Boyfriend, If They Ask?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News