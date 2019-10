Amitabh Bachchan REVEALS He Has No Religion But There Is A Twist!

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan says he does not belong to any religion! Yes, you read that! On the Gandhi Jayanti special episode of “Kaun Banega Crorepati”, host Big B was seen sharing an anecdote with the sociologist Bindeshwar Pathak.

Speaking about his religion, the Don actor revealed, “My surname ‘Bachchan‘ does not belong to any religion as my father was against it. My surname was Srivastava, but we never believed in it. I feel proud saying is that I’m the first person to hold this family name. When I was taking admission to Kindergarten, my father was asked my surname and then he decided that my surname would be ‘Bachchan’. When Census employees come to my place, they ask me about my religion and I always answer that I belong to no religion, I’m Indian.”

Amitabh Bachchan also spoke about his family tradition of starting the Holi festival by putting color on the foot of a person who is highly respected and elderly.

The mega star further revealed, “I have no shame in saying that my father respected the people around him. It was our tradition that a person during Holi puts color on the feet of the eldest and highly respected man. My father Harivansh Rai Bachchan used to put colors on the legs of the person who cleaned toilets before starting his celebration.”

The episode will air on Sony TV on Wednesday.

