Sean Diddy Combs finds himself embroiled in yet another legal controversy as a $15 million lawsuit has been filed against him by LaTroya Grayson, an Oklahoma woman who alleges she was drugged and sexually assaulted at one of his exclusive parties in New York City back in October 2006.

The allegations paint a harrowing picture of what was supposed to be a glamorous and unforgettable experience.

Disturbing Reason Why the Victim Filed the Lawsuit Against Sean Diddy Combs

The legal drama began when Grayson’s half-sibling won a radio contest through Tulsa’s KJAMZ, earning an all-expenses-paid trip for two to the Big Apple to attend one of Combs’ infamous ‘White Parties.’ However, upon their arrival in NYC, the event had mysteriously been rebranded as ‘Black Party.’

Grayson, then 23 years old, claims she and her sibling were flown first-class via Delta Airlines, checked into the Roger Smith Hotel, and later chauffeured to the venue. But that’s where the dream allegedly turned into a nightmare.

While the contest winners were scrutinized for their appearance and attire before being granted entry, Grayson says her sibling didn’t make it past the door, leaving her to attend alone. Inside the party, she recalls there was no bar where guests could order drinks. Instead, premade cocktails were being circulated by waitresses. After consuming fewer than two of these drinks, Grayson claims she began to feel unwell and tried to make her way to the washroom. Her next memory, according to the lawsuit, was waking up in Saint Vicent’s Medical Center with no recollection of how she got there.

In a chilling detail, Grayson alleges that she woke to find her shirt torn, her underwear missing, her shoes gone, and the money she’d traveled with stolen. The experience left her convinced she had been drugged, assaulted, and robbed. Less than 24 hours after landing in NYC, she was flown back home to Oklahoma.

Grayson’s nightmare didn’t end there. She claimed she received an anonymous phone call from a woman with a New York area code, warning her that pursuing legal action would be futile because Combs was a celebrity and any attempt to hold him would be a waste of time. This alleged threat left Grayson feeling terrified but also confirmed to her that something had gone terribly wrong at the party.

Adding to the emotional toll, Grayson alleges that in the days following the incident, she experienced physical pain, particularly in her vaginal area, which she believes was caused by violent sexual assault. The trauma has left her grappling with depression, anxiety, body image issues, and intimacy struggles.

To support her claims, Grayson has included in her lawsuit a letter addressed to the radio contest winners, her plane ticket stubs, photos with other celebrities at the party, her hospital bracelet, and medical bills.

Sean Diddy Combs Denied the Allegations Again

Meanwhile, Combs, who is behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, has denied the allegations through his legal team.

“Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone or engaged in sex trafficking. Ms. Grayson admits she has no memory of the events alleged in her complaint, does not know who was supposedly involved and has never spoken to Mr. Combs. Her allegations against him are pure fiction,” they insisted. “As we’ve said before, Mr. Combs cannot respond to every baseless lawsuit and lawyer-driven money grab. He has faith in the judicial process, in which fact will be separated from opportunistic fabrications like these.”

