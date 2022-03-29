Will Smith presently is hitting the headlines for all the wrong reasons. The iconic actor of Hollywood has been the talk of the town all around the world since yesterday (28 March) after he slapped his fellow actor Chris Rock, right across the face for joking about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Chris made a joke about Jada’s baldness during the Oscars by comparing her look to Demi Moore’s G.I Jane look. The comedian/actor jokingly said that he would watch Jada in G.I Jane 2. Apparently, this joke didn’t settle with her husband Will who went on to the stage and smacked Rock right across his face and told him, “Keep my wife’s name out of your f***ing mouth.”

Advertisement

Quite an alpha male right, defending his wife? What if we tell you that Will Smith himself once made a nasty joke about a person for his baldness on live Television, it would be quite an ironic right? Well, here comes the hypocrisy, today we bring you a video that shows Will doing the exact same thing with a crew member that Chris Rock did with Jada at the Oscars. The only difference here is Will went home unharmed, while Chris was slapped on national TV.

The video shared on the internet shows a clip from back in 1991, in which Will Smith was shown appearing on The Arsenio Hall Show. The clip shows Will taking his seat as he points out to a bald guy (a bass player of the show’s band) and says, “He’s got to wax his head every morning.” When the audience made noises of disapproval, Smith immediately covered up for his dark joke by saying, “It’s a joke. Come on.” Was it will?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Memes (@ight)

Well, we can surely say that Internet never allows you to forget anything.

Check out some Twitter reactions:

Look at Will Smith making fun of the same thing he got mad at. pic.twitter.com/fmofGgwGMt — abi akerele (@bim1982) March 29, 2022

Will Smith thinking he can say “oops, my bad”and get away with assault in front of millions. @TheAcademy has to step up and issue a consequence equal to the crime as a deterrent against future shitty behavior. Have no sympathy for Will & Jada #WillAndChris pic.twitter.com/8y7ICY3QZ1 — pharmafil (@mullenp72) March 29, 2022

“He gotta wax his head every morning.” Now this is a video of Will Smith saying a joke about someone with Alopecia. One reason I love the internet, it never forgets. pic.twitter.com/4OGlgSrcjA — Three Crosses (@Peter_OKH) March 28, 2022

Will Smith built his career making fun of other people – here he is making fun of a man with a medical condition, and as a result he has to shave his head every day. How easy one forgets, but oh how the internet don’t lie. #Oscars #WillSmithAssault pic.twitter.com/daOY21uqPO — Sebas (@TheSehbas) March 29, 2022

Will Smith arriving at the Oscar's after party. pic.twitter.com/cf9boBPqeC — 🦍 (@Siboniso_Majozi) March 28, 2022

What are your thoughts on Will Smith – Chris Rock slap controversy? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

For more such amazing updates make sure to follow Koimoi.

Must Read: Oscars Awards 2022 Biggest Snubs & Surprises: From Kristen Stewart’s Spencer To Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast, Top 5 Films That Shocked Everyone

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube