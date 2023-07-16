Talking about a few of the most controversial celebrities and not having the name Will Smith is almost impossible. While the Oscar-winning actor has done a varied range of roles in his illustrious career, controversy never leaves him behind. Be it the Oscar slapgate controversy or rumours about his personal life, keeping him away from the news headlines is almost impossible.

However, there was a time when the Men In Black actor once opened up about his daddy issues with his father, William Carroll Smith Sr., who died of cancer in 2016. He shared family secrets, including a traumatic childhood incident involving his late father, that he said scarred him for years to come. The issues were so real that at one point, he wanted to ‘avenge’ his father for the trauma and physical abuse he caused to his mother and family, which made him have the thought of killing his father.

Talking about his complicated relationship, Will Smith once shared details about his traumatic past in his self-titled memoir. The actor bared bare painful incidents as how his father’s intense perfectionism terrorised his family and put food on the table every night of his life. Recalling a terrifying act of violence, he shared how his father carried out against his mother changed his life forever as he once saw his father punching her mother in the side of the head so hard that she collapsed.

“I saw her spit blood. That moment in that bedroom, probably more than any other moment in my life, has defined who I am,” said the actor. The incident led Will Smith to define who he is today, as he later revealed. He later added that all those incidents led him to the thought of killing his father. “I paused at the top of the stairs. I could shove him down and easily get away with it,” Smith wrote.

However, while all that was in the past, and the actor has probably overcome all of that, he was last seen in Emancipation and has many projects in the pipeline. He is also set to reprise his role in the upcoming Bad Boys movie.

